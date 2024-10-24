Whenever I click to open/close folder - nothing happens. I have to close/open the sidebar or click inside it to actually see the changes.

I have inspected the behavior using devtools (as far as I understand the whole Vivaldi UI is just a browser extension running on top of chromium).

For some reason the height of the sidebar is changed, but new items are not added unless there is an interaction (click inside) the sidebar or the sidebar is closed/opened.

Bug is floating and disappears for some time then occurs again.

I have recorded the video where the bug is seen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Faswb6IbqqQ