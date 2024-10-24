Bookmark sidebar is unresponsive
Whenever I click to open/close folder - nothing happens. I have to close/open the sidebar or click inside it to actually see the changes.
I have inspected the behavior using devtools (as far as I understand the whole Vivaldi UI is just a browser extension running on top of chromium).
For some reason the height of the sidebar is changed, but new items are not added unless there is an interaction (click inside) the sidebar or the sidebar is closed/opened.
Bug is floating and disappears for some time then occurs again.
I have recorded the video where the bug is seen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Faswb6IbqqQ
@fires3as0n Oh, i see that you have to click the triangle precisely und entend/collapse the Bookmakrs Panel.
@DoctorG yes and sometimes it works perfectly, expanding/collapsing the folder by a single click, but sometimes just nothing happens.
@fires3as0n That's why i use the cursor → and ← keys for the small triangle buttons.
Getting older and targeting pixel-precise with mouse is not always my daily task
@DoctorG using that buttons or double click still not help, I experience exactly the same behavior as on the video if I try that
@fires3as0n I never experienced such issue with many bookmarks.
How many bookmarks do you have?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@fires3as0n Might be an issue of a lot of bookmarks + a lot of nested folders.
If you could share your bookmarks file it might help finding a way to reproduce it. If you're worried about sharing it's just a text file, so you could do a simple regex search and replace for instance.