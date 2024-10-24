Hi there. Updated the browser earlier today and I did not like the looks and the new "new-tab". Great idea, but it's not for me. These are obviously a personal thing. Unfortunately I had to lookup where I could change things back to previous looks on the forum. It was not obvious for me where/how I could revert back to the old style.

Now, if it weren't that I just got a phone call from my parents yelling "what's going on with Vivaldi, everything is changed, where do I find things now, this is terrible" - they are in their 70's and pretty much 0 computer knowledge. If things change they panic. - , I wouldn't have requested this. I had a good laugh though

If you ever make visual changes like this in the future, can you please make it a separate theme?