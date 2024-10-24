problems in Vivaldi Mail version 7

I regret to say that the mailer in the new version 7 is buggy. (This is sad, esp. because just now I was considering switching to Vivaldi as my main mailer since my regular email client was bought by another company and my lifelong licence has expired!)

Problems:

(1) Colours cannot be chosen in the editor: when I click on the colour icons, they disappear immediately without any colour being chosen.

(2) When sending, I get an error notice: [flushBuffer, {address}@zohomail.eu]Error: APPEND failed

[imap, {address}@vivaldi.net]Not connected - Attempting to connect {address}@vivaldi.net

('{address}' stands for my real address.)

System: iMac M1 2021 with macOS Sonoma 14.4.