V7 | Mail Problems
problems in Vivaldi Mail version 7
I regret to say that the mailer in the new version 7 is buggy. (This is sad, esp. because just now I was considering switching to Vivaldi as my main mailer since my regular email client was bought by another company and my lifelong licence has expired!)
Problems:
(1) Colours cannot be chosen in the editor: when I click on the colour icons, they disappear immediately without any colour being chosen.
(2) When sending, I get an error notice: [flushBuffer, {address}@zohomail.eu]Error: APPEND failed
[imap, {address}@vivaldi.net]Not connected - Attempting to connect {address}@vivaldi.net
('{address}' stands for my real address.)
System: iMac M1 2021 with macOS Sonoma 14.4.
I can not delete E-Mails, went back to 6.9.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikegun
Hi, and now your user profile is broken, never downgrade Vivaldi better ask here for help.
I can delete, send, receive mails using 5 different mail providers.
@rzydenbos
Hi, does this work in 6.9?
If yes it should be reported as regression to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Regarding Downgrades
@mib2berlin I restored vivaldi (in appdata\local) from Backup
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikegun
Nice, please open a new thread about your "deleting" problem, @rzydenbos has a different issue.
Cheers, mib
There was an issue in the snapshots that a few people had. Basically, there would be one really long delay before emails could be deleted. I'm not sure if Vivaldi was re-indexing the mail or something, but it did make it seem like it was broken. Afterwards it works normally.
The solution was to just wait a while.
@mib2berlin Right, I found out how to submit bug reports, and did so.