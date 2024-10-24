Hi everyone @Zalex108 @Aaron

I believe OP was not talking about translation per se. They're talking about tab title. When the tab title contain an RTL language it just aligns it to the left (as if it was an LTR language).

Assuming you can't read Arabic, the following is right to left read, so chrome shows the tab title in the correct order as opposed to Vivaldi which shows the text from LEFT to RIGHT. You can see that if you can just match the text.

This is chrome:



This is Vivaldi (7.0.3495.6):



Another example showing the problem but assuming dir="rtl" instead of "ltr".

So you see the Arabic text is in the same order in both examples, right? but English in the first one is aligned as if it's an RTL language.. (current Vivaldi behaviour does this but for Arabic, shows the end of the sentence instead of the beginning)

The second picture illustrates how just adding dir="auto" fixes that automatically so alignment is handled by the renderer depending on the language displayed.

TLDR: This issue is not related at all to the translation of UI static text. It's the tab title text direction doesn't not consider language direction – handled by default in all html renders with dir="auto" .

Source of the examples above: https://rtlstyling.com/posts/rtl-styling