Arabic Language
please add Arabic language and fix subject text to read from right to lift side
can any one fix it
For the Languages, it's usually tied to Volunteers translating to the target Language.
If you are interested, you could contact the Vivaldi Team.
Regarding the Fix,
What happens actually?
Screenshots and explanation?
Thank you
Aaron Translator
please add Arabic language
This requires:
The official language module was added.
- Volunteers participated in the translation.
and fix subject text to read from right to lift side
I checked the translation system and The Arabic module already exists in the UI translation system, and the overall translation progress is currently 23%.
The Persian translation was automatically written from right to left. I estimate that once the Arabic module is officially launched, it should also automatically generate right-to-left text.
Aaron Translator
@wst8
If you are interested, have time, and have the energy to become a volunteer translator, please email to Ilya (@Shpankov)
If you would like to help translate Vivaldi's official help system, email to Jane (@jane-n ).
mohamadeen
I believe OP was not talking about translation per se. They're talking about tab title. When the tab title contain an RTL language it just aligns it to the left (as if it was an LTR language).
Assuming you can't read Arabic, the following is right to left read, so chrome shows the tab title in the correct order as opposed to Vivaldi which shows the text from LEFT to RIGHT. You can see that if you can just match the text.
This is chrome:
This is Vivaldi (7.0.3495.6):
Another example showing the problem but assuming dir="rtl" instead of "ltr".
So you see the Arabic text is in the same order in both examples, right? but English in the first one is aligned as if it's an RTL language.. (current Vivaldi behaviour does this but for Arabic, shows the end of the sentence instead of the beginning)
The second picture illustrates how just adding dir="auto" fixes that automatically so alignment is handled by the renderer depending on the language displayed.
TLDR: This issue is not related at all to the translation of UI static text. It's the tab title text direction doesn't not consider language direction – handled by default in all html renders with
dir="auto".
Source of the examples above: https://rtlstyling.com/posts/rtl-styling
Aaron Translator
@mohamadeen said in Arabic Language:
I believe OP was not talking about translation per se. They're talking about tab title.
Maybe I misunderstood. It would be nice if OP provided screenshot instructions like you did.
Noticed the tags added by OP:
I think OP is trying to say that there is no Arabic in this list:
@wst8 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
mohamadeen
Also some useful resources below for the engineers internally to avoid such issues in general (in just the titles and text areas..) we're not talking about actually reversing the UI as a whole to be right to left.
For example the notes module despite being out for years now, surprisingly, doesn't properly align RTL language text.
The title in Vivaldi needs to be RTL as it is on Chromium 132.
I reported to bugtracker:
VB-110943 "Arabic title is left adjusted"