There is an error when opening a new tab in the same tab stack. It is as follows:

I have a workspace created with a rule assigned so that some tabs with a defined URL automatically go to that space,

I place myself in a tab in that workspace, I click a link that opens another tab in the same domain, so it should automatically go to the same workspace, but also, in the Vivaldi options, I tell it to open it in the same stack. Well, it does, but it immediately TAKES it out of the stack, I suppose due to a conflict with the workspace rule.

This did not happen in previous versions and in this one it is quite annoying to have to drag and drop the tabs that come out of the stack all the time.