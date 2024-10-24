So have a workspace rule to move pages from a given domain to that same workspace. In that workspace I already have named stacks with pages from that domain. Upon loading one of those pages the page is moved out of that stack. It simply defeats the purpose of the rule that is keeping things organized.

It only happens on first load. Reloading the tab works as expected. Tested by changing the rule and the problem went away so it is definitely the rule being applied that moves the tab from its already existing place in the workspace.