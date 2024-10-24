workspace rules messes up existing stacks
-
So have a workspace rule to move pages from a given domain to that same workspace. In that workspace I already have named stacks with pages from that domain. Upon loading one of those pages the page is moved out of that stack. It simply defeats the purpose of the rule that is keeping things organized.
It only happens on first load. Reloading the tab works as expected. Tested by changing the rule and the problem went away so it is definitely the rule being applied that moves the tab from its already existing place in the workspace.
-
It also happens with child tabs. So in a tab from the domain with the workspace rule I middle click a link and the child tab appears at the right of the parent tab inside the tab stack (as expected) but upon loading it is moved out of the stack. Really annoying this one.
-
This is exactly the issue I encountered.
For example, with a workspace named
A, two tabs of
example.comin this workspace, select them and make a tab stack. So now you'd have a tab stack in workspace
A. Now in Vivaldi settings add a workspace rule to always open URLs start with
https://example.comto open in workspace
A. Now go to tab 1 in the tab stack, click anywhere to trigger a navigation, this tab would now jump out of the tab stack, eventually un-stack these tabs.
In previous versions workspace rules works flawlessly with tab stacks. With the latest update (
7.0.3495.6on Linux) workspace rules completely break so I have to delete all of them.