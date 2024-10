@ltgorm I have several mail accounts in that profile, some are IMAP, others are POP3.

But non worries please, nothing has happend yet, there's no emergency. I'm just wondering what Data to save for backing up the profile, so I am able to restore it in case of a crash.

Since the Vivaldi Sync is active, I assume this will do most of the restoring work and I have only to take care for e-mails.