Currently, this is the only feature (well, one of the two) that prevents me from relying on Vivaldi Mail only and makes me still use the web pages of email providers: the Vivaldi Mail tab doesn't show the unread count in the tab title, so I have to switch to that tab to check if there's something new.

If you wonder why the counter on the status panel is not enough: well, it mixes all the accounts and all the folders (including RSS if I'm not mistaken, but I have email folders with many unreads anyway, and I don't care about those), while I need to see the count of the inbox (in fact, a counter per account), and to replicate the UX of web clients, I'd like to have the count be seen in the tab title. It's also useful because the UI doesn't show the counter if the side panel is hidden (which I usually prefer).