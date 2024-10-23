I know you can choose to sort all of your bookmarks alphabetically, but I have special layout of my bookmark folders in the bookmark bar, where my personal stuff is to the left and all my university stuff is to the right.

I do like to sort the individual bookmarks and subfolders under the parent folders in alphabetical order though. I've tried to right click in the bookmark bar, bookmark side panel and the CTRL+B bookmark page, but haven't found a way to do this besides manually moving them around, which can become a drag.

TL;DR: Does anyone know of way to only sort bookmarks and subfolders, and keep the parent folders unaffected?