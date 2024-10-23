Open new tabs with Middle Mouse Click when the tab bar is in the Top position
If the tab bar is in the Left, Bottom, or Right positions, you can open new tabs by middle-mouse clicking an empty space in it.
If the tab bar is in the Top position, the middle-mouse click is ignored.
I'd like to be able to open tabs with middle-mouse click even when the tab bar is at the Top of the window, just like you can do in Firefox (and probably also Chromium, but I haven't tested there).
Pesala Ambassador
@Steffo When tabs are on top, the Tab Bar serve a dual purpose. It is also the Windows Title Bar.
In Settings, Appearance, enable:Use Native Window
Restart to get the desired behaviour.
Another decent workaround is to assign a Rocker Gesture to New Tab.
I see...!
I guess that's true for Windows, but in my current Desktop Environment (KDE Plasma), the Title Bar doesn't necessarily act as drag handle; my main drag handle is holding [Meta + LMB] anywhere on the window.
The only purpose it serves in this case is to display the three «Minimize» / «Maximize» / «Quit» buttons either on the right or the left.
That's not the desired behavior at all: while creating a new tab becomes possible, it adds yet another bar at the top of the window, which, uhhh, makes the chrome take up a bit too much vertical screen space:
Creating tabs with middle mouse button while the top bar is the Window Title Bar is possible is possible on Firefox; is this some kind of Chromium limitation, or a deliberate design decision?
I'd like to suggest to remove this limitation, if possible, if not by default, at least via a separate setting.
That's still not the middle mouse button, though
There are a ton of other workarounds, such as clicking on the new-tab-plus button, but they're not the specific one I requested, and don't really help with the inconsistency.
Either way, thank you for the quick reply!