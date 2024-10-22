Unsolved Any Way to Remove Synced and Closed tab folders in windows panel?
-
Any way to remove them?
I prefer to use the windows panel for tabs since its more compact/easier to group and manage, but I don't use the synced or closed tab folders and would like to remove them.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ManToBan Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This should work:
#window-panel.panel .vivaldi-tree div[data-id="sync"], #window-panel.panel .vivaldi-tree div[data-id="trash"] { display: none !important; }
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Note that with this, obviously there's no way to clear the Trash but again it should only be max 100 tabs.
-
@Pathduck Thank you Thank you,
So clean.
-
Hi,
Please,
Check this.