I'd like to raise the feature request again, since it has been archived.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40131/speed-dial-selection-positions-order-by-frequency-of-most-visited?_=1729583238016

Automatic speed dial bookmark positioning, dependent on the frequency of usage, i.e. MRU most recently used.

This would make the speed dial feature much more helpful and user friendly.

In the 7.0 Snapshot, the automatic sorting is available, but still not most-recently-used which would correspond to the new top sites feature. Hopefully these are sorted by frequency of usage?!