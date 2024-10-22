exceeded maximum number of IMAP connections
-
Vivaldi keeps giving me this error: Maximum number of connections from user+IP exceeded (mail_max_userip_connections=20)
According to my host, I have 24 open connections, which produces this error and results in failure to sync my mail account. My host also informed me that my client (Vivaldi) is opening new connections before the previous connections have closed.
Is there any way to limit or control how many connections Vivaldi is permitted to make on a per account basis?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Th30philus
Hi, can you tell us which mail provider this is?
Cheers, mib
-
@Th30philus I can not reproduce this.
My IMAP server has only 10 connections per user IP.
I tested clients copying, receiving mails, all the same time on Windows PC with TheBat!, on Linux PC Vivaldi 6.10.3494.37 + 6.9.3447.54 + Thunderbird, on Android K9-Mail connected to my IMAP server.
All ok.
-
@mib2berlin My mail accounts are part of a Namecheap shared host server. The mail servers are managed by Namecheap.
-
@DoctorG Interestingly, I'm using my Vivaldi mail client to access two different mail accounts in two different domains hosted on the same Namecheap server. Until a few weeks ago, both worked fine. Now, one (but not both, for some reason) gives this error.
-
The issue seems to be resolved at this point. To the best of my understanding, this is what happened:
- my local Vivaldi account had a folder "Later" which the server did not have
- for some reason, the folder was not being created on the server -- not sure if this is a Vivaldi issue or a server issue
- because of the folder discrepancy, Vivaldi was generating "folder not found" errors
- because of these errors, Vivaldi generated tons of IMAP connections which were hanging open
- this quickly hit the 20 IMAP connections per user+IP limit, causing connection failures
I manually created the folder on the server, and after restarting Vivaldi, all seems to be working as expected without error
Regardless of the source of the failure to sync folders properly, Vivaldi should not spam connection requests and keep them open, leading to this error.
-
@Th30philus Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@Th30philus said in exceeded maximum number of IMAP connections:
my local Vivaldi account had a folder "Later" which the server did not have
What is meant by "local Vivaldi account"? A account which is set Offline?
or do you mean a folder below "All Messages" tree in Vivaldi Mail pane?
How had you created the folder?
-
@Th30philus Two of my accounts are like this, they have Inbox.Drafts, Inbox.Sent, Inbox.Trash, etc., if any show up as an error notification.
All of the individual folders are inside the main Inbox folder.
-
@DoctorG I meant a folder that was in my inbox for in Vivaldi for the problematic account, but not on the server.
This was generating "filer not found" errors, which seems to have triggered reconnection requests.
-
@edwardp I don't see how that's possible in my case. I had a Inbox.Later folder in Vivaldi, but not on the server. How could the server make a folder in my local structure, but not on the server?
-
@DoctorG Bug No. VB-110648
-
@Th30philus Vivaldi must be picking up something from the remote IMAP server, that is not seen in the web interface. As to what that is, I do not know.
These are screengrabs of the folder names as displayed in Vivaldi (left) and also from the web interface for the same account (right). They are all inside the Inbox folder in the Vivaldi interface, but they appear as separate folders in the web interface.
-
yojimbo274064400
Is the filter issue not the same as that discussed here, Mail error since v6.9: Filter not found... | Vivaldi Forum, and raised as VB-109101?
-
@yojimbo274064400 Maybe. That filter issue looks very much the same as what I was experiencing.
My issue involves an added problem on top of that, since it seems Vivaldi spammed reconnection requests due to the filter issue, which caused my provider to block access to my account for exceeding maximum IMAP connections.
-
@yojimbo274064400 Looks like two different issues.
VB-110648 reports a failure to sync folders (too many IMAP connections), which has been linked to another bug report, VB-110641 (error messages).
VB-109101 pertains to the filters.
-
yojimbo274064400
IIRC VB-109101 initially mentioned filters when raised but sent update to state simply deleting folder caused issue; also mentioned that it broke the client, i.e. IMAP actions could not be performed until client was restarted.
AFAICS the steps to reproduce issue for VB-109101 now result in the issue raised in this thread, namely:
[redacted time] error [Mail - imap, [redacted]@vivaldi.net] [UNAVAILABLE] Maximum number of connections from user+IP exceeded (mail_max_userip_connections=10)