I have a chrome extension that keeps adding itself as a web-panel (and pop-it out).

I've removed the web-panel several times, and it just comes back.

It's Microsoft-level spam. I've never seen an extension adapted so specifically to Vivaldi, which it must be since web panel is an exclusive Vivaldi feature, right?

Guess in general it's a really nice sign that an extension utilize Vivaldis unique functions. But very unfortunate it's done in such a spammy way, and a behavior that should be nipped in the bud, as in, it should be possible from browser end to overrule an extension making pupups, bookmarks, web-panels etc.

Is there a way to block an extension from doing this?

The extension in question is Phantom Wallet.

If it isn't possible I'll just remove it, as I've done with Microsoft applications when they behave the same. But the possibility for an extension to creating web-panels and ignoring my removal of it bothers me.