Extension adds itself as a web panel, repeatedly
-
atchoprosit
I have a chrome extension that keeps adding itself as a web-panel (and pop-it out).
I've removed the web-panel several times, and it just comes back.
It's Microsoft-level spam. I've never seen an extension adapted so specifically to Vivaldi, which it must be since web panel is an exclusive Vivaldi feature, right?
Guess in general it's a really nice sign that an extension utilize Vivaldis unique functions. But very unfortunate it's done in such a spammy way, and a behavior that should be nipped in the bud, as in, it should be possible from browser end to overrule an extension making pupups, bookmarks, web-panels etc.
Is there a way to block an extension from doing this?
The extension in question is Phantom Wallet.
If it isn't possible I'll just remove it, as I've done with Microsoft applications when they behave the same. But the possibility for an extension to creating web-panels and ignoring my removal of it bothers me.
-
@atchoprosit, seems a hijacker and must be eliminated as such.
Phantom Wallet is a legit cryptocurrency app, but as seen with not so legit habits as some reports in the web show and also you have seen.
As said, desinstall the extension and close Vivaldi and see in the installed apps in Windows and desinstall it there, delete the direct accesses and creat them new from the executable, take also an look in the rgistry if there still appears this app and delete the entry, start Vivaldi and clear cache and serviceworkers. This is the usual way to eliminate hijackers and apps that behave as such.