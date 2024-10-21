Help on Transfer settings
ThylaneBlondeau
Your file cannot be accessed It may have been moved, changed or deleted. ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
Hello, I need help, I'm trying to transfer Vivaldi to another PC, as written in the manual, I just copied the default folder to a similar folder on the new PC, and everything is fine until I tried to enter a request in the address bar.
I got the error "Your file cannot be accessed
It may have been moved, changed or deleted.
ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND"
And the following opened in the address bar chrome: extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/any_entered_by_my_request.
I've tried it all, I think, and deleted folders named mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli, and left these folders unmodified when installing the default Vivaldi, and copied the rest of the folders without touching these, and cleared the cache. and did everything that is written on the Internet, but nothing helped.
Of course, you can restore almost everything you need by synchronization, but the appearance and all the settings that I have been adjusting for myself for so long cannot be transferred in any other way.
What should I do?
@ThylaneBlondeau said in Help on Transfer settings:
chrome: extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/any_entered_by_my_request.
I've tried it all, I think, and deleted folders named mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
That extension IS Vivaldi !!
copied the default folder to a similar folder on the new PC
Not sure what this means, but the "default folder" is your profile; therefore it needs to be copied the "profile folder" of the Vivaldi installation on the new PC.
The actual folder to be copied to is found under "Help / About" of the new PC Vivaldi.
as written in the manual
I hope you are reading through this help file ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThylaneBlondeau
Hi, in addition, don't copy the folder over the existing one, delete the existing folder on the other PC first.
@TbGbe said in Help on Transfer settings:
That extension IS Vivaldi !!
I realized this after several reinstalls.
@TbGbe said in Help on Transfer settings:
Not sure what this means, but the "default folder"
The folder that needs to be copied is literally called "default" as it says in the manual, I quote:
- list itemGo to Vivaldi menu > Help > About or vivaldi://about;
- Make a note of the Profile Path;
- Locate the Default folder in your File Manager/Finder.
To move the profile from one Vivaldi to another:
- Move a copy of the Default folder from the source computer to the target computer;
- Locate the Default folder you want to replace in your File Manager/Finder.
- Exit/Quit Vivaldi;
- Paste and replace the profile;
- Open Vivaldi.
I followed the instructions exactly, but the address bar still gives an error when I try to enter a request.
I tried copying the "default" folder over the existing one, I tried deleting the "default" folder in the newly installed Vivaldi and only then copying the "default" folder from the "old" Vivaldi from which I want to transfer everything. Then I deleted the mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli folders in the backup of the original "default" folder without touching the folder in the newly installed Vivaldi. And I tried a bunch of other different methods, nothing helped. I reinstalled Vivaldi on a new PC about 10 times in order to try different methods.
@TbGbe said in Help on Transfer settings:
I hope you are reading through this help file ?
yep
@mib2berlin said in Help on Transfer settings:
Hi, in addition, don't copy the folder over the existing one, delete the existing folder on the other PC first.
I tried to do it in different ways, and deleted the folder before copying, and copied over the existing one. Each time reinstalling the browser before a new attempt.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThylaneBlondeau
Hm, I have done this several times in combination with sync.
As you mentioned Settings, just try to copy over the file Preferences.
If you need all tabs copy the folder Sessions and so forth.
Always delete the existing files or folders.
You don't need to reinstall Vivaldi every time, just delete the folder "Default" should be fine.
To completely remover it delete the folder User Data, start Vivaldi once and it create a clean "install".
@mib2berlin I just tried the same thing on my work PC, and everything worked right away. I did everything as it was said in the manual.
Maybe I’ll write a gif later so you can see more clearly what happens when I try to repeat the same thing at home.
@mib2berlin said in Help on Transfer settings:
You don't need to reinstall Vivaldi every time
I understand that reinstalling the browser every time is too much, but I wasn’t sure what the problem was and just in case I reinstalled everything every time.
@mib2berlin strangely enough, I tried to dig into the settings, and this checkbox solved all the problems
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThylaneBlondeau
Aha, do you have any search extension, for example DuckDuckGo?
Really strange, as computer stuff sometimes is.
@mib2berlin said in Help on Transfer settings:
do you have any search extension, for example DuckDuckGo?
no, at least I don't know about any additional search extensions, and it seems like nothing like that is installed. I'm confused, but the main thing is that everything is back in place In any case, thanks for the help