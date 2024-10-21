Your file cannot be accessed It may have been moved, changed or deleted. ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND

Hello, I need help, I'm trying to transfer Vivaldi to another PC, as written in the manual, I just copied the default folder to a similar folder on the new PC, and everything is fine until I tried to enter a request in the address bar.

I got the error "Your file cannot be accessed

It may have been moved, changed or deleted.

ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND"

And the following opened in the address bar chrome: extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/any_entered_by_my_request.

I've tried it all, I think, and deleted folders named mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli, and left these folders unmodified when installing the default Vivaldi, and copied the rest of the folders without touching these, and cleared the cache. and did everything that is written on the Internet, but nothing helped.

Of course, you can restore almost everything you need by synchronization, but the appearance and all the settings that I have been adjusting for myself for so long cannot be transferred in any other way.

What should I do?