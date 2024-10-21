Vivaldi task manager shows that Vivaldi does not close tab properly
My PC gets slower when it opens Vivaldi, and in my Windows Task Manager it shows that Vivaldi uses a lot of CPU and RAM.
OK fine, let's check the Vivaldi Task Manager. There I see that there are A LOT of previously closed tabs (sometimes more than a couple of months ago) that still eat tons of memory and CPU usage.
I have to repeatedly close these tabs inside the Vivaldi Task Manager to free up some CPU and RAM.
Is this known? It's been like this for months (probably more) and I've been hoping it gets fixed on updates but no update fixed this.
@Valmighty Vivaldi starts with last session and it loads all existing Workspaces in background.
Please check if you have activated Settings → General → Startup With → enable Lazy Load Restored Tabs and disable Always Load Pinned Tabs.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Valmighty
Hi, do you meant you close a tab, not hibernate, and it is still visible in the internal task manager?
If yes I bet an extension does this, tab suspender?
But could be any extension, if you use only a few disable them and restart Vivaldi. Test for some time.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Check:
chrome://settings/system
Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed | OFF
And restart V
@DoctorG I understand if it's tabs that I keep open when I close the session. I'm okay with a little loading to load restored tab.
But it's about tabs that have been closed entirely for a very long time.
@DoctorG I think it's a workspace. I found the menu and it's the tab in another workspace. How do I manage workspaces and how do I close it?
Got it, it's another workspace. I close the tabs one by one and the workspace is gone now. Thank you everyone.
@Valmighty said in Vivaldi task manager shows that Vivaldi does not close tab properly:
How do I manage workspaces and how do I close it?
You can use the Window Panel to access and delete tabs and workspace.