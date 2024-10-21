My PC gets slower when it opens Vivaldi, and in my Windows Task Manager it shows that Vivaldi uses a lot of CPU and RAM.

OK fine, let's check the Vivaldi Task Manager. There I see that there are A LOT of previously closed tabs (sometimes more than a couple of months ago) that still eat tons of memory and CPU usage.

I have to repeatedly close these tabs inside the Vivaldi Task Manager to free up some CPU and RAM.

Is this known? It's been like this for months (probably more) and I've been hoping it gets fixed on updates but no update fixed this.