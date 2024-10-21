Option to hibernate pinned tabs instead of closing
Currently, when closing a pinned tab (such as through a mouse gesture), you can set the behavior (in tabs -> tab features -> pinned tabs) to one of three options:
- 1: Do not close tab
- 2: MInimize tab instead of closing
- 3: Close tab as you would any other tab.
I would like an option 4: Hibernate tab. (Well, I think it'd probably fit into the sequence as option 3, with close like any other tab being moved up to option 4, as it's a step more severe). As is, none of the existing options will stop active video/audio playback or free up memory, except for Close Tab, which will also remove it from the list. I would like to be able to stop video playback, and to free up memory, while keeping the tab in my persistent list of pinned tabs.
I am using vertical tabs; I assume this behavior is the same with horizontal tabs, but I don't know that for sure.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Anuraa
Hi, you can only hibernate inactive tabs, this work for pinned tabs too.
Change to a different tab, open the context menu over the pinned tab.
A menu entry appear > Hibernate Tab
maybe you can create a mouse gesture to it, I don't test this.
I just move the most important entries at top of the menu, for example:
@mib2berlin Since closing a tab also moves you to another tab automatically, I feel like mixing those two behaviors to allow for essentially closing the pinned tab via hibernation while keeping it in the list would make at least as much sense as the existing options (I'm not even sure what differentiates "do not close tab" and "minimize tab"). I am aware of the ability to hibernate out-of-focus tabs, I've got a mouse gesture to hibernate all not in focus that I've been using often, but being able to all-but-close pinned tabs more easily would be really nice sometimes. Since I use a mouse gesture to close tabs, hibernating this way would require that I switch tabs - usually to another video that starts autoplaying - and then after switching tabs, close the video in my pinned tabs which is playing. To do this fully with mouse gestures, I'd need to hibernate all other tabs, which I'm not always okay with doing and don't want to think about every time I switch tabs like this. That's minimum three clicks without mouse gestures (though now knowing you can rearrange the menu makes that part not as big a concern), +1 if I want to mute the pinned tab before switching away — and then I have to remember to unmute it when I go back!
In my use case, the primary offender here is Twitch, which is bottom in my pinned tabs list, which I have to cycle through to get from my pinned youtube tab from which I open videos into unpinned tabs, and which automatically starts a video playing on the landing page of the site. (Which is very annoying of them, but that's neither here nor there).
While just clicking over to a new tab would work fine here (it'd what I used to do with Arc), I've been taken in by mouse gestures for all sorts of things, and this is the only persistent significant frustration I've had with an inability to mouse gesture my problems away.
Another option that would mostly solve my particular conundrum, but which I doubt very many would care much about, would be to add an option to always move to an unpinned tab after closing a pinned tab, otherwise using your default behavior for which tab to move to when one is closed (previous/next/related tab).
mib2berlin Soprano
@Anuraa
I understand, very special use case, I rarely have more than one video tab at all.
So I can vote for your request but maybe other user like it.
Cheers, mib