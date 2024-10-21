@mib2berlin Since closing a tab also moves you to another tab automatically, I feel like mixing those two behaviors to allow for essentially closing the pinned tab via hibernation while keeping it in the list would make at least as much sense as the existing options (I'm not even sure what differentiates "do not close tab" and "minimize tab"). I am aware of the ability to hibernate out-of-focus tabs, I've got a mouse gesture to hibernate all not in focus that I've been using often, but being able to all-but-close pinned tabs more easily would be really nice sometimes. Since I use a mouse gesture to close tabs, hibernating this way would require that I switch tabs - usually to another video that starts autoplaying - and then after switching tabs, close the video in my pinned tabs which is playing. To do this fully with mouse gestures, I'd need to hibernate all other tabs, which I'm not always okay with doing and don't want to think about every time I switch tabs like this. That's minimum three clicks without mouse gestures (though now knowing you can rearrange the menu makes that part not as big a concern), +1 if I want to mute the pinned tab before switching away — and then I have to remember to unmute it when I go back!

In my use case, the primary offender here is Twitch, which is bottom in my pinned tabs list, which I have to cycle through to get from my pinned youtube tab from which I open videos into unpinned tabs, and which automatically starts a video playing on the landing page of the site. (Which is very annoying of them, but that's neither here nor there).

While just clicking over to a new tab would work fine here (it'd what I used to do with Arc), I've been taken in by mouse gestures for all sorts of things, and this is the only persistent significant frustration I've had with an inability to mouse gesture my problems away.

Another option that would mostly solve my particular conundrum, but which I doubt very many would care much about, would be to add an option to always move to an unpinned tab after closing a pinned tab, otherwise using your default behavior for which tab to move to when one is closed (previous/next/related tab).