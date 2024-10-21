I do not know if this is the common experience of mail users but I suspect either it is, or at least affects many people.

What happens is that I often get a red exclamation mark in my mail icon on the status bar.

However, from this red exclamation mark it is impossible to know if there are any current account problems or not.

I have to click on the icon, choose accounts and see if they are all green.

What I suggest is to have 2 different error colors.. maybe a yellow or orange bubble exclamation mark for when it is just log errors.. and a red bubble exclamation mark when there are accounts that are not able to be connected to.

Sometimes accounts simply cannot be connected to when the VPN is on.. but not always.. sometimes it is due to login errors. The point is, not every user can just assume at all times that all accounts are connected.