First of all, I'm not sure if this should be under "Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests" or "Desktop Feature Requests" as it has something to do with both, so if any mod might want to move this thread that's fine with me.

Anyways:

Currently fully opening Vivaldi's mail through the side panel takes two clicks (mail icon > one of the different folders) and that's fine because sometimes all you might want to do is clear the trash or mark some stuff as read.

But I wish there was a way to make it so closing the side panel (by clicking on the mail icon) or closing the mail tab (on the tab bar) also closed the other.

I can't imagine why you'd want to close just one of those things when you have both open.

Basically, if both the panel and the tab are open, I want the act of closing either of them to close both.