Make it so closing the Mail Side Panel also closes the Mail Tab and vice-versa
-
First of all, I'm not sure if this should be under "Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests" or "Desktop Feature Requests" as it has something to do with both, so if any mod might want to move this thread that's fine with me.
Anyways:
Currently fully opening Vivaldi's mail through the side panel takes two clicks (mail icon > one of the different folders) and that's fine because sometimes all you might want to do is clear the trash or mark some stuff as read.
But I wish there was a way to make it so closing the side panel (by clicking on the mail icon) or closing the mail tab (on the tab bar) also closed the other.
I can't imagine why you'd want to close just one of those things when you have both open.
Basically, if both the panel and the tab are open, I want the act of closing either of them to close both.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@camemb3rt
Hi, no idea if this is possible, my workflow is:
Pin the mail tab
Use this mail panel settings
If I now click on the pinned mail tab it open the mail panel.
If I change to a different tab it close the mail panel, the mail tab looks like it is closed then.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
There is not much point in closing the mail tab. Pin it and have it close automatically on focussing a new tab. If you close it, you only have to open it again every time a new mail or feed message comes in.
-
While that's fair, the change I suggested would offer the same without needing to waste precious tab space on a pinned tab. There's already a mail icon on my side panel, I don't need another one.
So yeah, there is a point in closing the mail tab (not having it take up space)
Just imagine if you will but a side panel is basically a pinned tab and every other built-in function lets you fully interact with all its features, apart from the Mail.
You can check your calendar, your tasks, your notes, history etc and they're all contained in the pop-out side panel, the mail is the only one that needs you to open something else for you to have access to all its features.