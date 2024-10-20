Using JavaScript and/or CSS media queries, is it possible for a webpage to determine - with complete or high certainty - if it currently resides within a Vivaldi Web Panel?

Usage scenario: I would like to have specific bits of user CSS apply to several websites and my OpenWRT router's web-based interface only when they're inside a Web Panel. I know I can achieve this e.g. using a CSS media query like @media only (min-width: foo) and (max-width: bar) , but this would also be applied in situations such as when the page is open in a regular tab and I've resized the browser window itself to fall within the rule's scope.

Cheers.