Introspection via JS/CSS to determine if a page currently resides within a Web Panel
Anomalocaris
Using JavaScript and/or CSS media queries, is it possible for a webpage to determine - with complete or high certainty - if it currently resides within a Vivaldi Web Panel?
Usage scenario: I would like to have specific bits of user CSS apply to several websites and my OpenWRT router's web-based interface only when they're inside a Web Panel. I know I can achieve this e.g. using a CSS media query like
@media only (min-width: foo) and (max-width: bar), but this would also be applied in situations such as when the page is open in a regular tab and I've resized the browser window itself to fall within the rule's scope.
@Anomalocaris I did something like this in a different mod:
setTimeout(function waitDialog() { const browser = document.getElementById('browser'); if (!browser) { setTimeout(waitDialog, 300); return; } chrome.webNavigation.onCompleted.addListener((details) => { let fromPanel = false, webview = document.querySelector(`.webpanel-content webview[src*="${details.url}"]`); if (webview) fromPanel = true; else webview = document.querySelector(`webview[tab_id="${details.tabId}"]`); webview?.executeScript({code: `(${setUrlClickObserver})(${fromPanel})`}); }); }