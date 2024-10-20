Printout does not match what I see on screen
-
northmadison
When I go to https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm
I see:
Here is what I see in a printout: a single page pdf document.
It looks like Vivaldi is printing the original page with no expansions but when I expand what is on the display Vivaldi does not print what the screen displays.
How can I print what is on the screen?
5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24544)
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.25
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
@northmadison You are using an unsupported version of vivaldi with a legacy OS.
There are only three valid paths: switch to w10 , switch to linux , use supermium
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Printing a web page never looks the same as it looks in the browser, for the simple reason that printers are not browsers and so do not render web pages. This is the same in any browser.
Some websites even have CSS codes for printing that removes part of the page so it prints at least the important stuff without being too much of a mess.
My advice would be to use Vivaldi's capture page feature, then print that image file.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
If printing to PDF this will obviously lead to a much larger file as it's printing a bitmap and not HTML text.
Of course, running an outdated browser means you might run into bugs or issues that will never be fixed for you.
-
yojimbo274064400
Another option to consider when dealing with such malfunctioning site behaviour is to select Read View in Address / Location field and then print.
FWIW the differences observed between browser and print versons occur under latest Vivaldi releases and Firefox. Consider raising with site operator to resolve.
-
@northmadison You could try selecting what you want to print and then right-click on selection and chose print from menu (works for me on this page). Watch the preview carefully to see if it looks usable. Also, I try adjusting the "Scale" and "Margins" in the "More Settings" Print dialog for stuff giving me trouble to print, usually to a pdf's...