Printing a web page never looks the same as it looks in the browser, for the simple reason that printers are not browsers and so do not render web pages. This is the same in any browser.

Some websites even have CSS codes for printing that removes part of the page so it prints at least the important stuff without being too much of a mess.

My advice would be to use Vivaldi's capture page feature, then print that image file.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/

If printing to PDF this will obviously lead to a much larger file as it's printing a bitmap and not HTML text.

Of course, running an outdated browser means you might run into bugs or issues that will never be fixed for you.