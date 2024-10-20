Vivaldi onboarding for new user; email & calendar
For a new user (me), figuring out how to install email and calender is very far from intuitive. It would be great to have an easy to navigate set of instructions. There are instructions but they are hard to find and complex. Other browsers are much better about this. I will slog on.
@halbrick welcome to the forum!
As a tester I have set up email accounts countless times in Vivaldi and also in other email clients, so I'm probably rather blind to the issues new users may run into. Apart from the accessibility of instructions, what parts did you need instructions for? Just a bullet point or two are already helping. A good onboarding experience is key for the adoption or the email client.
Thanks for your input and always feel free to ask here for support!
@halbrick said in Vivaldi onboarding for new user; email & calendar:
Other browsers are much better about this.
Other browsers do not have integated email browsers. At all. But if you've ideas about how to make mail onboarding easier, please suggest. Like @WildEnte, I don't see any barriers, but I set up email acounts all the time, and could do it in my sleep. So a fresh view would be welcome.
@Ayespy Thank for your following up with me. It is meaningful to me that two Vivaldi adepts have not just responded at all but also have responded in a similar way.
I see much in Vivaldi that is attractive and potentially could be a central part of go-to tool set. The browser setup was a cinch for me. But my response in the forum was driven by the contrast with the much easier and intuitive email/calendar setup process I experienced as a Chrome, Yahoo, Firefox and Microsoft user. My belief is that if Vivaldi catered a bit more to plodders like me, its user base would expand.
I have several commitments to work through over the next several days but before the end of the week, I will spend some time detailing my experience trying to activate an email account and a calendar. I will also try to say what I think would help.
Cheers,
Halbert
@halbrick Ah. So what you're referring to is webmail clients. Vivaldi does not offer its webmail service to newcomers. It's only for community members with a record of participation.
Vivaldi does have an email client built in, with which you can (usually) easily set up to fetch and send messages using any mail account you already own. It mostly sets up any account automatically using OAuth2 if you enter username, account address, and password.
But by all means, feel free to contribute when you have the time, as to what you think might have made things easier for you.
Hi,
If you are referring to WebMail, read the welcome message you've received.
If you are referring to the built in email client, go to Menu/Help
@Ayespy said in Vivaldi onboarding for new user; email & calendar:
So what you're referring to is webmail clients.
I'm not certain that this is what's meant
@halbrick said in Vivaldi onboarding for new user; email & calendar:
contrast with the much easier and intuitive email/calendar setup process I experienced as a Chrome, Yahoo, Firefox and Microsoft user.
I believe this refers generally to onboarding experience when starting to use a product. It is possible to compare setting up calendars and mail in web interfaces and in local clients to some degree (I think some local clients are nowadays essentially PWAs). It's also possible to compare the onboarding experience of tool A with tool B, even if those tools have different jobs (eg browser vs mail client).
Regardless, I'm very interested in what @halbrick can explain and am looking forward to it, and as a community we will benefit if we try to make the leap to see what we can learn from experiences with other tools, even if those aren't 1:1 comparable.