@Ayespy Thank for your following up with me. It is meaningful to me that two Vivaldi adepts have not just responded at all but also have responded in a similar way.

I see much in Vivaldi that is attractive and potentially could be a central part of go-to tool set. The browser setup was a cinch for me. But my response in the forum was driven by the contrast with the much easier and intuitive email/calendar setup process I experienced as a Chrome, Yahoo, Firefox and Microsoft user. My belief is that if Vivaldi catered a bit more to plodders like me, its user base would expand.

I have several commitments to work through over the next several days but before the end of the week, I will spend some time detailing my experience trying to activate an email account and a calendar. I will also try to say what I think would help.

Cheers,

Halbert