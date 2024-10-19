Tried looking this up but obviously I just got a bunch of stuff about THOSE types of pop-ups, aka the advertisement kind. What I'm referring to is something that happens on very specific websites and involves like the mini-pop-up window for signing into a site, and I've already tried turning off the ad blocker, turned off all my extensions, turned off Javascript, and the sites work perfectly whenever I try to do the same in Edge.

For instance, if I try to click "sign in" in the upper right for this site: https://sofifa.com, it's supposed to bring up your typical Username/Password mini-window. (see below) But when I try it in Vivaldi, it just acts like it's not even registering my click, literally NOTHING (that I can see) happens.

Possibly related/also can't seem to fix: There's been instances on some sites that have embedded text boxes where when I try to hit the "post" button after typing out a comment in the built-in text box, it essentially does the same "nothing happens" thing EXCEPT for whatever reason it moves my browser back to the top of the page. Scrolling back down I'll see that it did nothing else.

Anyone have any experience with something like this or know of some setting that I'm not thinking of that would cause this type of behavior?

Example of the type of pop-up i'm referring to (screencap'd this in Edge):

