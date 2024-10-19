@JayNelson60 said in Office 365 setup - hangs after OAuth and never completes:

Hi all - I have been trying to get my work email addressed added to my Vivaldi email client for a couple days. I've researched the past posts to see what may be getting in the way / obstacles and am running kind of dry. Following the OAuth sequence, the setup hangs waiting for something which never completes/ends. What can I check to further diagnose this issue - this is supposed to work, right?

As @edwardp says, I would be very surprised if your corporate admin lets you access O365 mail over IMAP instead of using crappy Microsoft webmail / Outlook app. The trend (contractual?) is really against any kind of open access to Microsoft-hosted services now.

Once upon a time (ten years ago) I was able to access my Microsoft-hosted corporate mail through POP3 in Opera and five years ago my wife could get her Microsoft-hosted corporate mail in Thunderbird - but all of that stopped around Covid19 when O365 was being pushed big-time for work-from-home.

Now I only have access through a single corporate laptop (even for the webmail!) and my wife has to do everything online logging in with SMS codes. Or we use Outlook on Android which is slow annoying garbage...