DevTools - Disabling Breakpoints is not working..
-
Hello! o)
Has anybody the same problem? Clicking the "disable breakpoints" button does not seem to have an effect for me. The javascript debugging is still stopping on every breakpoint I set.
Is this expected? o)
Thank you! o)
-
@tbone-15 6.9.3447.54 + 6.10.3494.33 / Win 11
Works for me in docked and windowed devtools.
You know, that the button acts only for the current loaded js file?
I see in your breakpoints pane that list is grayed, means the listed breakpoints are deactivated.
-
Are you sure, the button is meant to only deactivate breakpoints in the current js file? Why do all the files in the list are being greyed out when clicking the button?
I just tried.. Vivaldi greys out all the breakpoints of any file in the list, but still stops on the breakpoint. It's even printing "Paused on breakpoint" in that pane, when stopping.. o)
Mhh, maybe I try to update this Vivaldi instance, I have multiple..
-
Now it's working again, after doing an Update! What the heck! o)
I really did think it could be due to a slightly outdated version, ok, fine! o)
The "disable breakpoints" button though, now it works as I remember it, affecting all files, not just the current one. It could be though, that it's another bug? o)
Thank you! Fixed for now! o)
-
@tbone-15 said in DevTools - Disabling Breakpoints is not working..:
The "disable breakpoints" button though, now it works as I remember it, affecting all files, not just the current one. It could be though, that it's another bug?
Same as in Edge 130 and Chromium 133, i think that is the expected function in Developertools.