Are you sure, the button is meant to only deactivate breakpoints in the current js file? Why do all the files in the list are being greyed out when clicking the button?

I just tried.. Vivaldi greys out all the breakpoints of any file in the list, but still stops on the breakpoint. It's even printing "Paused on breakpoint" in that pane, when stopping.. o)

Mhh, maybe I try to update this Vivaldi instance, I have multiple..