@greybeard I haven't really paid attention and don't care much for such drama. I do run a Wordpress "blog" that I never update and have for at least a decade or so.

From what little I've read - I am firmly on the side of Wordpress in this case. They are fully within their right to do what's necessary about plugins they deem harmful to users.

It's the first time I've even heard of this hosting provider "WP Engine" and calling them a "giant" would be an exaggeration. They're just a Wordpress hosting provider, much like Vivaldi Blogs is. For people who lack the tech skills to install Wordpress on their own server, I'm sure WP Engine offers a great (if expensive) service. I couldn't care less however.

Being, I believe, self hosted at Vivaldi probably little but there may be side effects with access to Add-Ins(?)

Zero, zilch, nada, that's how it will affect Vivaldi Blogs.