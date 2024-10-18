WordPress vs WP Engine
It appears there is a growing war going on between these two giants of the internet... (Did you know 43% if the internet is on WordPress?)
Apparently WordPress who created the Open Source Content Management System (CMS) says WP Engine is not adding sufficient man-hours to the project and are blocking WP Engine access to important parts while WP Engine has discovered some vulnerability in a popular WordPress Plug-In...
Anyway either listen in (at the 2:00 minute mark) or refer to the links below to read the story.
I am not sure how, if at all, this will affect Vivaldi blogs. Being, I believe, self hosted at Vivaldi probably little but there may be side effects with access to Add-Ins(?)
Graham Cluley, and Carole Theriault discuss the matter on Graham's podcast "Smashing Security". Listen in here or follow the links below to read the news:
@greybeard I haven't really paid attention and don't care much for such drama. I do run a Wordpress "blog" that I never update and have for at least a decade or so.
From what little I've read - I am firmly on the side of Wordpress in this case. They are fully within their right to do what's necessary about plugins they deem harmful to users.
It's the first time I've even heard of this hosting provider "WP Engine" and calling them a "giant" would be an exaggeration. They're just a Wordpress hosting provider, much like Vivaldi Blogs is. For people who lack the tech skills to install Wordpress on their own server, I'm sure WP Engine offers a great (if expensive) service. I couldn't care less however.
Being, I believe, self hosted at Vivaldi probably little but there may be side effects with access to Add-Ins(?)
Zero, zilch, nada, that's how it will affect Vivaldi Blogs.
greybeard Ambassador
Zero, zilch, nada, that's how it will affect Vivaldi Blogs.
I do hope you're correct. I would hate to see the time and effort the Vivaldi Community has put into their blogs.
Also I have a blog someplace on WordPress. Hasn't been used in years.
Do have a spot here on Vivaldi. Been a while since I've been there also.