Vivaldi freezes for roughly half an hour shortly after startup
-
This problem is similar to this post. However, I don't have any disk read or writes and this happens to me every morning since the last few days.
To be more precise, javascript execution of the whole browser seems to freeze a short while after the first tabs starts loading. CSS of the elements loaded up to that point, as well as the CSS of the browser UI itself still function.
(For privacy I overdrew parts of the image but you should still get the gist.)
As in the mentioned post above it is a lifelock not a deadlock. The problematic process uses the most RAM and has little memory fluctuations.
I dont have opera installed but chrome and firefox do not have the same problems, this is specific to vivaldi.
I do have custom CSS and a few extensions loaded though. But in a perfect world those should not be able to freeze the browser.
I am using the latest Windows 10.
I have a few things I can investigate on my own, but since those will take time I wanted to try my luck and ask here in the meanwhile.
-
@Dobiko How many tabs are running?
Had you checked in Vivaldi Task Manager (Shift+Esc) which process cost so much resources?
Which Extensions do you use?
-
@DoctorG
Since this happens shortly after startup, there is just one unhibernated tab.
I cant check the Vivaldi Task Manager while the freeze occurs because the burger menu in the top left is affected too.
These are my extensions:
-
@Dobiko said in Vivaldi freezes for roughly half an hour shortly after startup:
I suggest to check if one or more extensions causing this freeze immediately after startup.
I would deactivate all extensions, restart, activate one/next, restart, until a freeze happens. The last activated is the culprit.
-
Update: It was the Plasma Integration Extension
I also disabled the extension sync. If the wrong extensions can freeze the browser, I would never want to have it on.
-
@Dobiko said in Vivaldi freezes for roughly half an hour shortly after startup:
Plasma Integration Extension
Ah, you found the bad one.
Congrats!
I never used it on my Debian/Mint/Ubuntu installations, so i did never run into a problem you described.