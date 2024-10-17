Add PDF Annotations similar to MS Edge
The only reason I open Edge is for quick annotations on PDFs, with the ability to save the PDF with my notes. This would be a great feature to add.
Pesala Ambassador
@nascar69 The ability to view PDF files in Vivaldi is added using plugins, so it is not something that the Vivaldi Team is able to add (AFAIK). Use a third-party PDF Viewer like PDF-XChange Editor. There is a free version with most of the essential features, including powerful annotation tools.