I use Brave most of the time, and am testing out Vivaldi now.

So I have tried both the default setting for non-tracking/ad-blocking setting, and the more strict setting. In both cases when I went to https://www.rawstory.com, I'd get a pop up about ad-blocking, and am stopped dead in my tracks.

On Brave I do have tracking disabled, as well as ad-blocking enabled, but I'm able to browse the site.

Any explanation would be appreciated.

BTW, on the new tab page, if I click on the Vivaldi Community link, I get a 404.