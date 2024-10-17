It saddens me when software I rely on abandons me. I expected better of Vivaldi, though now I have to wonder why I did. I wonder if this is even a calculated risk that they don't lose too many users. But where ya gonna go if they all pull this sort of thing.

Catalina is still used by a high percentage of Mac owners even as 2024 comes to a close. Beyond all the rhetoric, giving users incentive to buy more stuff is the elephant in the room. It almost reads like a drug dependency. I was forced to alter the bootup sequence to enable installation of Monterey on a 2009 MBP. A computer that was doing fine until work required an application built only for newer systems. I have no plans to do that with this computer. I still have other options.