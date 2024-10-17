The time has come for Catalina users
-
OakdaleFTL
Vivaldi Snapshot users have already seen it: MacOS 11 is now the earliest supported version.
For Catalina users, see this post...
-
maximvasiljev
In some cases you can update macOS against Apple's wishes via OpenCore Legacy Patcher
-
OakdaleFTL
@maximvasiljev I've looked it over — but I'm leery... Still, thanks for the tip!
-
maximvasiljev
@OakdaleFTL I successfully used OCLP for installing macOS 14 Sonoma on my two old MPB13" 2015, which only "supports" macOS 12. If you didn't replace original parts with third-party ones (like me with adata ssd nvme, later I was forced to change to wd sn550 for better compability) — you have nothing to worry about, OCLP just install backported drivers after installing macOS upgrade and everything will work as usual.
-
It saddens me when software I rely on abandons me. I expected better of Vivaldi, though now I have to wonder why I did. I wonder if this is even a calculated risk that they don't lose too many users. But where ya gonna go if they all pull this sort of thing.
Catalina is still used by a high percentage of Mac owners even as 2024 comes to a close. Beyond all the rhetoric, giving users incentive to buy more stuff is the elephant in the room. It almost reads like a drug dependency. I was forced to alter the bootup sequence to enable installation of Monterey on a 2009 MBP. A computer that was doing fine until work required an application built only for newer systems. I have no plans to do that with this computer. I still have other options.
-
OakdaleFTL
@harmonz said in The time has come for Catalina users:
Catalina is still used by a high percentage of Mac owners even as 2024 comes to a close.
I doubt that is the case...
You do know how long Catalina has gone without security updates?! Apple won't help you... And Vivaldi, being based on Chromium, has little choice but to deprecate Catalina now that its Chromium basis has gone beyond Catalina.
For most users the principle feature of a browser is security, no? But if that's not you, sobeit! You can continue to use your last version of Vivaldi — at your own risk.
(That's what I intend to do! But when I do finally get a newer, more modern machine, I'll return to the newer Vivaldi eagerly!)
-
@OakdaleFTL I appreciate what you've said and how you say it. I did not think about the dependency on Chromium. I'm further unable to extrapolate what an older browser and OS actually mean in real terms of my usage. I read elsewhere that you use a 2012 MacMini as do I.
I'm glad to have had this exchange with you. I foresee some reconsideration on what I do and say. Thanks for sharing.