Fresh out of the oven we have:

Grouped notifications and detailed options for accepting, filtering and ignoring notifications from specific user groups (for example, people you don’t follow or who don’t follow you).

️ Design and usability updates for the post composer, better looking link previews and more informative confirmation dialogs.

Improved follow recommendations that will now additionally appear in the Home feed.

Easier way to follow writers and journalists on Mastodon.

You can read the full release blog from the Mastodon team here: https://blog.joinmastodon.org/2024/10/mastodon-4.3/.

Additionally we have:

Two new color options (Cherry and Lagoon) for the TangerineUI theme as well as updates to the Bird UI theme.

️ Recently added badges embellishing the avatars of Vivaldi supporters (more info on https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/donations).