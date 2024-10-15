Vivaldi randomly crashes when I open a profile, doesn't matter which one (currently I have 4). Today its gotten extremly bad, I cannot open all my 4 profiles together, it crashes after I open randomly 1,2 or 3 profiles.

It is happening to me for a few weeks now every now and then, but today its unusable.

I am currently installing Firefox so that at least I can start working.

There is no error report or anything displayed. It just crahes and sometimes it opens up randomly another profile after an automatic restart, sometimes it just stays closed.