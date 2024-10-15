Vivaldi constantly crashing when open profile
Vivaldi randomly crashes when I open a profile, doesn't matter which one (currently I have 4). Today its gotten extremly bad, I cannot open all my 4 profiles together, it crashes after I open randomly 1,2 or 3 profiles.
It is happening to me for a few weeks now every now and then, but today its unusable.
I am currently installing Firefox so that at least I can start working.
There is no error report or anything displayed. It just crahes and sometimes it opens up randomly another profile after an automatic restart, sometimes it just stays closed.
@tarreas Strange, i tested my 5 profiles with their desktop shortcut and they all open together without any crash.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files Windows: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@DoctorG It doesn't matter if Desktop Shortcut or the menu on the right.
@tarreas Which security solution do you run on Windows?
Is this a managed company PC?
Yep, and its running the normal Windows defender.
@tarreas Company PC or working in company environment?
Company computer
@tarreas Just to check if the PC is managed by policies:
Start Vivaldi
Open in address field
vivaldi:management
Open in an other tab
vivaldi:policy
Do these tabs have entries?
No, its not managed. There are no entries on those pages.
@tarreas Good.
@tarreas You can open profiles each step by step as: open one profile, close profile, next…?
Just to know which profile cause a crash.
Had you send crashdumps from time of crash to Vivaldi bug tracker as mentioned at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/785557
tarreas Supporters
@DoctorG Hey, as I said before its completely random. Opening just one profile and closing it works just fine for each. It happens when I open more than one, usually most of the time at the 4th, and it doesn't matter in which order I open them.
whappen385 Banned
It got even stranger today.
I had profiles C and D open (after crash) and tried to open Profile A again. It crashed and immediatly restarted automatically and opened profile B. Seriously, what the heck
@tarreas What are the differences between the profiles? Extensions? Number of opened tabs? Number of workspaces? History size? Number of bookmarks? Many in items in main menu?
Which Vivaldi version? Which Windows version?
Strange issue. I can not imagine what what has caused this.
Some have addons, some don't. No workspaces in either of the profiles. Tabs I usually have 3-15 open, usually not more than 15 in either profile,
Seriously this is f*cked up now. I tried to delete one profile and re-add as a desparate mesaure. Now it won't donwload my bookmarks from that profile. And I also tried to re-add the profile again a few times. sometimes it asks for encryption password sometimes it doesn't, it even once created a profile without even going though the setup process (email, adblock etc.).
As much as I used to love Vivaldi I cannot lose any more money on data loss and work time, I need a browser that works, I am downloading another one now, goodbye Vivaldi