Hello @DoctorG,

thanks for troubleshooting link, will try this later.

Yes, I tried a new and clean installation and it works for some time but sooner or later isssue reapper.

This is private computer and is not using for any company and all antivirus and other security have Vivaldi on white list (unless somehow they are blocking but I doubt it, I'm using BitDefender and Windows Defender).

For now I have a workaround for this, it was posted by someone else in forum which is opening via right click a new private window and then opening window.

So maybe it is related to addons, especailly adblockers because M3 is closer now or to due to many opened tabs but I in past I opened much more tabs than now.