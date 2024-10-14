Vivaldi isn't starting anymore
-
Hello,
for some time, I think plus/minus one month Vivaldi doesn't open anymore from shortcut, taskbar or exe file in installation folder on Windows 11.
I read others also have this issue and I want ask if there is any work to fix this or this is just a sudden and random system issue or a specific Chromium issue or a feature or anything ?
I was able to somehow solve this issue by downloading and installing Vivaldi or by deleting my profile but neither of that is any resolution.
Notes:
- Task Manager doesn't show any Vivaldi process at any time.
- Vivaldi Version is 6.9.3447.54.
Side Note:
On Mobile Version I also noticed similar issue but it usually run but some functionality of websites are broken but this may be just a websites problems.
-
@fervigo Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Had you tried a reinstall with Installer from vivaldi.com?
Do you run any security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security) on your Windows?
Is this a company PC or running in a company environment?
-
Hello @DoctorG,
thanks for troubleshooting link, will try this later.
Yes, I tried a new and clean installation and it works for some time but sooner or later isssue reapper.
This is private computer and is not using for any company and all antivirus and other security have Vivaldi on white list (unless somehow they are blocking but I doubt it, I'm using BitDefender and Windows Defender).
For now I have a workaround for this, it was posted by someone else in forum which is opening via right click a new private window and then opening window.
So maybe it is related to addons, especailly adblockers because M3 is closer now or to due to many opened tabs but I in past I opened much more tabs than now.
-
@fervigo said in Vivaldi isn't starting anymore:
all antivirus and other security have Vivaldi on white list (unless somehow they are blocking but I doubt it, I'm using BitDefender and Windows Defender)
I can not guarantee that Defender and BitDefender should run the same time without problems for other programs. Two such tools are unusual.
And if a allowlist for Vivaldi in BitDefender and Defender is enough to let them run without disturbances, i do not think so. Sometimes Security Tools as suspicious.
Currently i do not know if Bitdefender cause trouble, i will check internal bugtracker.