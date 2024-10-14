Feedbro sometimes not showing embedded images of feeds
I am using Feedbro for my feeds, and to block ads in webpages uBlockLite and PrivacyBadger.
Running on a 6.10 Vivaldi.
Now since some days i see that feeds are fetched, but only text is displayed, missing images, but feeds contain images.
Any experience of my described issue with Feedbro extension?
Have you tried these options?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG I use Feedbro daily and often, but I cannot confirm such problems. Vivaldi version: 6.9.3447.54 and version: 6.10.3493.3
@barbudo2005 Feeds are set to "As is - defined by the feed".
Seems the routes back from vivaldi.com and vvaldi.net to Telekom Deutschland are very slow at this time.
Getting a image with 400 KB takes sometimes from 8 up to 20 secs or 1 minute or more. Text comes up fast.
I guess that can cause empty space in feed entry.
I have no other feeds with large images, only Vivaldi feeds have such large images, perhaps it is a WordPress issue with sending images to browser.
Do you have a feed with larger embedded images for me to test if that is a feed server issue or my VDSL network?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG Try it out with this:
@stardepp Thanks. Heise Foto News loads image fast as hell.
Looks like Feedbro has issues with 6.10
Background process does not load often, i guess that cause not-fetching of images.
Really strange, sometimes when i have Feedbro reader tab open, the Reload button in address bar is not the circular arrow but the x cross, then the image is missing.
Try this feed:
https://www.df.cl/noticias/site/list/port/rss.xml
With this no images:
With this images:
I have selected Viewmode 3 in Feedbro. The 3rd col sometimes has no images. Seems some background loading issue.
Said:
I have selected Viewmode 3…
The same here: