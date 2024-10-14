Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3493.3
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Correzione rapida per arresto anomalo – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3493.3
Nella snapshot di oggi "risolviamo rapidamente" un arresto anomalo relativo all'esperimento di invio delle schede e abbiamo apportato ulteriori correzioni alla Dashboard.
Nella nostra precedente snapshot abbiamo introdotto l'esperimento della Dashboard nella Pagina d'avvio. Per provarlo o per l'esperimento "Invia le schede ad altri dispositivi" digita "
vivaldi://experiments" nel campo dell'indirizzo, abilita gli esperimenti che vuoi provare e riavvia il browser.
Download (3493.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [Crash] When upgrading menus for Send tab to devices experiment (VB-110293)
- [Dashboard] Every tab renders Dashboard if it is set as default (VB-110334)
- [Dashboard] Keyboard navigation does not work in calendar widget (VB-110302)
- [Dashboard] Start Page Dashboard: improved Calendar, Tasks widget styling (VB-29645)
- [Dashboard] Tasks (and Calendar) widget scrolls itself into view on load (VB-110254)
- [Dashboard][Webpage Widget] URL Field lost when switching in Speed Dial (VB-110295)
- [Panels] Panel toggle covers part of web page (VB-100008)
- [Panels][Settings] When global floating panels are enabled, non-floating panels are also auto-closed (VB-91460)
- [Panels][Tabs] Left accordion stack renders over floating panel (VB-109010)
- [Start Page] Make set as default Start Page item accessible from right click (VB-110335)
- [Sync] Don’t show empty WebPanels folder for synced devices (VB-110318)