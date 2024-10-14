I discovered Vivalid recently as just about the only major browser that supports tiling-style grid layouts natively out of the box. Fantastic feature! I don't miss running tiling window managers on my desktop. But they're incredibly useful for so many purposes.

I'm using the layout to set up a couple of livestream monitoring quad layouts and it would be wonderful to be able to do it all in one command.

E.g. something like

vivaldi url1.com url2.com url3.com url4.com (this works fine on Linux but just to open the tabs regularly)

and then an argument that could be appended to the command in order to arrange them straight away into a tile/grid layout so that the next step didn't need to be done by hand.

As a random suggestion: