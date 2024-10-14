Show count in all Mail folders
Currently only Unread, Received and Trash are showing a count.
There is this setting:
This what I see:
I would like to see a count for all the other folders too, possibly as a toggle per folder for those who do not want to see them.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Granite1
There should be counters for the other ones (and probably are in your case)
... but might just not currently have
- any unseen/unread messages in the Sent/Spam
- any drafts
- any unsent messages in the Outbox (waiting to be delivered)
You can try this out by making a draft, marking a message unseen in the Spam folder, queuing a message instead of sending it, etc...
@gmg Yep, they are all showing a count now, incl. the Outbox when I tested it.
The only exception is the Sent folder: even though I have 103 messages in there no count is shown.
@Granite1
They only show a count if there's an unread message in Sent. Since they're usually not unread then there's almost never a count.
But the counters are meant to represent something you need to deal with or unfinished business, so that's usually bit the case for the sent folder since you've already sent the message. Unlike the Trash where you might want to purge from trash or outbox/drafts where you still have to send the message.
@gmg said:
They only show a count if there's an unread message in Sent.
Leaving aside that it is a somewhat odd application of "unread" for the Sent folder, you say that "the counters are meant to represent something you need to deal with or unfinished business"
That does not appear to be entirely the case. The Unread and Received folders show 2 counters: 1 with the number of real unread messages (bright background) and 1 with the number of real read messages (darker background).
On that basis and logic, then, the Sent folder should also show a similar set of 2 numbers.
@Granite1 the two counters are Unseen messages (those that are brand new / that you never took a look at) and Unread (which you have seen but that are unfinished business). By definition, Unseen messages are also unread.
If you want to know how many emails are in sent, hover your mouse pointer over sent and see the tooltip.
@Granite1
counter in mail icon is empty, and feeds is not empty, how to do it?
@unchanged said):
counter in mail icon is empty, and feeds is not empty, how to do it?
Does the mail icon even have a counter? I have never seen a number there, I have only seen numbers next to its subfolders like Unread, etc.
Furthermore, even though Feeds are part of the Mail panel, I don't understand why, as implied by your question, it is not possible to have a Feeds number and not a Mail number.
Does the mail icon even have a counter? I have never seen a number there, I have only seen numbers next to its subfolders like Unread, etc.
this is what i have, which is im not expect it
mail_counter == feeds_counter
@unchanged said in Show count in all Mail folders:
mail_counter == feeds_counter
Perhaps so, but that is counter-intuitive. I prefer it the way I have it rather than what you show.
I prefer it the way I have it
i also prefer it, but i don't know how to do it,
feeds is nothing to do with mails,
i dont need counter in my mail,
i just need the counter in the feeds.
somebody please gave some enlightenment how to do it
@unchanged said in Show count in all Mail folders:
I prefer it the way I have it
i also prefer it, but i don't know how to do it,
feeds is nothing to do with mails,
i dont need counter in my mail,
i just need the counter in the feeds.
somebody please gave some enlightenment how to do it
Yes, that's better I think!
@unchanged said:
i also prefer it
This is what I have right now:
So, those 2 show separate numbers. I did not do anything for it, AFAIK it is standard.
@Granite1
Yes, the feeds and mail counter in the panel are separate things.
If you're showing feeds in the mail they could be the same, otherwise they're not the same.
You can show or hide the counters in the settings "Message Counters"
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/mail-settings/#:~:text=could take over.-,Message Counters,-You can show
@gmg said:
If you're showing feeds in the mail they could be the same, otherwise they're not the same.
Not sure what you mean by that.
I had Feeds shown on the Mail panel, now I have it shown in its own panel.
So, let's say I am on the Mail panel. There is a tab open showing which Mail folder I am focused on.
However, when I then activate the Feeds panel, the open tab that showed my active mail folder remains active, only now showing which feed I am focused on.
Perhaps that is how @unchanged should set it up to get the different counts?
@Granite1
The feeds panel just shows feed message.
The All Messages section in the mail panel can show feed messages (if they're not excluded by using the view filters)
-
@gmg said:
The feeds panel just shows feed message.
Sure. but I am happy that the Feeds count and Mail count are shown separately.