@gmg said:

They only show a count if there's an unread message in Sent.

Leaving aside that it is a somewhat odd application of "unread" for the Sent folder, you say that "the counters are meant to represent something you need to deal with or unfinished business"

That does not appear to be entirely the case. The Unread and Received folders show 2 counters: 1 with the number of real unread messages (bright background) and 1 with the number of real read messages (darker background).

On that basis and logic, then, the Sent folder should also show a similar set of 2 numbers.