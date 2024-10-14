vivaldi can not select DNS server, but chrome and edge can do this
vivaldi can not select DNS server, but chrome and edge can do this,
in chrome you can select the cloudflare and open DNS and such.
@stephen20241010 Open in Vivaldi
chrome://settings/securitythen you get page where you can set ScureDNS.
@DoctorG alright, I find it, but why not have an option in preference
@stephen20241010 Not all internal chromium related pages are in Vivaldi Settings. Settings is in progress over months and more and more will be enhanced.
If you need such internal pages, create in bookmakrs bar a bookmarks folder with name Settings and add bookmarks (keep carre, the URLs need chrome:// at beginning) to important internal pages.
@DoctorG thank you for your patiently reply
@stephen20241010 You are welcome