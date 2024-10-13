My vivaldi has some duplicate bookmarks (bookmarks with the same URL but different names, descriptions, etc.) for unknown reason.

The duplicate ones do not appear in the bookmark manager of vivaldi, but exist in C:\Users\***\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Bookmarks and Bookmarks.bak , and appear in the bookmark list of the vimium extension.

To delete those bookmarks, I tried:

Close browser. Edit Bookmarks to delete them. Delete Bookmarks.bak . Start browser with the --disable-extensions option.