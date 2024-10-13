Some bookmarks cannot be deleted
My vivaldi has some duplicate bookmarks (bookmarks with the same URL but different names, descriptions, etc.) for unknown reason.
The duplicate ones do not appear in the bookmark manager of vivaldi, but exist in
C:\Users\***\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Bookmarksand
Bookmarks.bak, and appear in the bookmark list of the vimium extension.
To delete those bookmarks, I tried:
- Close browser.
- Edit
Bookmarksto delete them.
- Delete
Bookmarks.bak.
- Start browser with the
--disable-extensionsoption.
But after the browser starts, those bookmarks are added back to
Bookmarksand the newly created
Bookmarks.bak.
I wonder if vivaldi stores bookmark data somewhere else than
Bookmarksand
Bookmarks.bak, and how can I delete the duplicate bookmarks for good?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@gomico My guess, they are in Trash, and you have Sync enabled. So editing the JSON Bookmarks file will not help, they will be synced back.
Just take out the trash once in a while
And never try to edit JSON files directly, especially if you're going to remove objects and not just edit some strings. Use proper tools, there are also online ones.
https://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
-
@Pathduck That is the case, dumb of me to not clean up Trash. Thx