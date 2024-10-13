USB connection with Ledger
Hello,
I just wanted to report that it's impossible to connect my Ledger through Vivaldi browser with my Solflare wallet. When I follow the on-screen instruction in Solflare wallet extension or directly on website and when it says unlock your Ledger and connect I do by USB connection but Vivaldi throws an error "failed to connect to Ledger device". It has to be problem with your browser bcuz the same way works on Opera or Microsoft Edge.. Als there's problem very often on mobile trying to connect with Metamask wallet of some websites. Can you please fix this
Greetings, Mike
Edit: I tried also with Phantom wallet on Vivaldi and same problem but there is info "Please approve relevant browser permissions" but Vivaldi does not show any pop-out asking for permissions so its seems that browser has no access to USB on my PC?
@elMAGiko I remember some USB connection detection was fixed with Vivaldi 6.10 Snapshots, so sadly you have to wait until 6.10 will be released.
Or you try Vivaldi 6.10 Snapshot (Beta) – (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
️ Please, be so kind to test the 6.10 Snapshot as Standalone and tell me if it works.
Thanks for helping us to make Vivaldi a better browser.
@DoctorG and the same problem on MacOS with version 6.9.3447.55
@mouseshands Yes, i know that the bug is existing on all OS.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG now problem with Rabby wallet.... always reboot. I cant approve transaction
![alt text](image url)
@mouseshands Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG ok. I did it
@mouseshands Perhaps you you add the page where it fails to Settings → Privacy → Permissions → Website Permissions and HID devices + USB devices set to Allow
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/#Changing_website_permissions_per_website
I do not know if such really helps with your issue.
Could be a reopend issue of timing when tab crashes.
@DoctorG thanks, but dont help... the same bug..
@mouseshands Sad. Was only a idea.
I confirmed some bug reports internally last hour.
I hope a dev can get time to a look on the issue.