Vivaldi not responding to keyboard until restart
-
browseruser
6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 10
Lately when I first start Vivaldi, it doesn't seem to respond to the keyboard. Ctrl+tab to open a new tab doesn't work and typing in the address bars doesn't work. I can't close the app by clicking the X button nor right clicking taskbar and close. I have to force close it in the task manager and re-open it. After I do this, Vivaldi seems to work normally. This behavior has been going on for over a week and persists even after reboot.
I only have 3 extensions active which I have had forever:
Bitwarden Password Manager
Reddit Enhancement Suite
And a custom css style sheet
-
@browseruser Awkard. Have you tried to do a new profile and using it for a while to see if it happens?