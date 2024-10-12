6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 10

Lately when I first start Vivaldi, it doesn't seem to respond to the keyboard. Ctrl+tab to open a new tab doesn't work and typing in the address bars doesn't work. I can't close the app by clicking the X button nor right clicking taskbar and close. I have to force close it in the task manager and re-open it. After I do this, Vivaldi seems to work normally. This behavior has been going on for over a week and persists even after reboot.

I only have 3 extensions active which I have had forever:

Bitwarden Password Manager

Reddit Enhancement Suite

And a custom css style sheet