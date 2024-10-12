Not sure if this was discussed before, but on long webpages, the 'Find in Page' does not search the entire webpage. It will highlight all of the words in the webpage, but it will not highlight all of the results in the scroll bar nor show the true count. So when you click on Find Next / Previous, it bypasses some of the results that are further down on the page. Thanks!

This was discussed here with no resolve:

https://superuser.com/questions/1669495/google-chrome-make-find-on-page-work-for-entire-page