and that is an incorrect assumption, it will require significant resources. Just use the readily available extension.

If I can add an extension from the Chrome Web Store by clicking that blue button Add to Vivaldi, why can't the dev do the same before releasing a new version of the browser?

I know that in practice it makes no difference whether I or the dev add it, but if it is an add-on to the browser, at least the claim of good ad and tracker blocking capabilities are true, based on facts, which what Adguard's reputation is based on.

As it stands today, we don't know much about the Vivaldi blocker other than that it uses the EasyPrivacy list. What I discovered is that the blocker does a far from good job with 1 particular type of ubiquitous tracker – for me that is cause for concern because that situation may also apply to the rest of the blocker's functionality.

I have disabled Vivaldi's blocker and have installed Adguard.

Now, it is no skin off my nose to have installed the extension myself, nor that Vivaldi ships with a so-so blocker.

My FR is meant as a small improvement to the browser. It is up to the dev to run with it or reject it – again, no skin off my nose either way.