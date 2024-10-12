Hi Guys

Just to make it clear: I'm a update freak, so constantly checking and updating devices and software. My wife even gets annoyed by that, when I update her devices ... So generally I'm happy to update stuff, but the frequency of updates Vivaldi is pulling out, annoyes EVEN ME! I really appreciate the hard work you are doing with all the feature updates and fixes, and that there is so much going on here! So totally a Vivaldi-Fan, don't get me wrong.

Thing is that, very often in the last few months, after an Vivaldi Update, Vivaldi takes very very long to open or doesn't even open anymore. The only thing that helps then is a reboot or I need to uninstall Vivaldi and reinstall it again (keeping settings and configuration of course). But this is getting just very annoying, to be honest.

I have over 12 year working in IT as an administrator and I know that this can be done better!

I personally feel with Vivaldi that I'm in kind of a beta update channel, so frequent are the updates. But honestly: a browser is not something that you constantly want to troubleshoot and analyse. It's important, yes, but also just something that should work. And at this point I think you can improve quite a lot, without too much efforts. Some softwares have update channels, like beta/current/monthly/stable/etc. Of course a browser is not something you should update only every half a year, but certainly also something that doesn't need weekly updates (if you don't want it). So why not reducing the update frequency or make channels were you can select what your preference is. I personally did not find much: just "skip this update/version" and "notify me, when there are updates", but not more. Please correct me if I missed a hidden setting somewhere, thx.

Just an improvement idea!

Thanks again for your hard work!