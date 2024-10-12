Very frequent updates and many times Vivaldi is not starting anymore afterwards
vivaldincha
Hi Guys
Just to make it clear: I'm a update freak, so constantly checking and updating devices and software. My wife even gets annoyed by that, when I update her devices ... So generally I'm happy to update stuff, but the frequency of updates Vivaldi is pulling out, annoyes EVEN ME! I really appreciate the hard work you are doing with all the feature updates and fixes, and that there is so much going on here! So totally a Vivaldi-Fan, don't get me wrong.
Thing is that, very often in the last few months, after an Vivaldi Update, Vivaldi takes very very long to open or doesn't even open anymore. The only thing that helps then is a reboot or I need to uninstall Vivaldi and reinstall it again (keeping settings and configuration of course). But this is getting just very annoying, to be honest.
I have over 12 year working in IT as an administrator and I know that this can be done better!
I personally feel with Vivaldi that I'm in kind of a beta update channel, so frequent are the updates. But honestly: a browser is not something that you constantly want to troubleshoot and analyse. It's important, yes, but also just something that should work. And at this point I think you can improve quite a lot, without too much efforts. Some softwares have update channels, like beta/current/monthly/stable/etc. Of course a browser is not something you should update only every half a year, but certainly also something that doesn't need weekly updates (if you don't want it). So why not reducing the update frequency or make channels were you can select what your preference is. I personally did not find much: just "skip this update/version" and "notify me, when there are updates", but not more. Please correct me if I missed a hidden setting somewhere, thx.
Just an improvement idea!
Thanks again for your hard work!
@vivaldincha There are three channels, actually:
alpha/pre-beta --> sopranos "green" builds, not available for end users, usually they are daily.. is what other browsers call nightlies/dev/canary;
beta/RC --> snapshot "black" versions, usually few builds at week... sometime more, sometime less;
stable --> the regular "red" version. Often there is a weekly/bi-weekly minor update to update chromium, fix security problems or some well tested vivaldi bugfixes, often from beta.
I think a forth channel would add too much overhead on devs and testers (which are not a very large team).
Imho, the best is to disable auto updates and just check manually. But perhaps an "update every X days" would be a good compromise for all channels (excluding sopranos, which is merely for testing) not to disable updating system.
The issues on low or broken starts are usually due an huge amount of tabs or not compatible extensions. Sometimes a broken profile (backup and restore have to be made carefully. Easy to break profile otherwise).
Windows 10 1511 former update taught me that "latest is not always the best" :3
@vivaldincha If you update much, do not mix profiles from Stable and Snapshot (Beta) versions.
With Installer → Advanced install Vivaldi 6.9 Stable for regular user and a Snapshot as Standalone for you.
⇒ Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
vivaldincha
@Hadden89: Sounds reasonable, thanks for the explanations! Regarding the update channels it sounds as enough, true.
Well definetly I have been with stable releases then, as I left the update settings as default. But yes, I always have around 70 to 120 tabs open distributed in several workspaces. So that could be a reason you are saying. Good to know...
An option to check updates weekly/monthly/bi-monthly/quaterly would be really nice and probably not so much effort to implement. Skipping several release popups is also an option, but to be able to specify in which intervall he should check for updates, I personally like even more.
@DoctorG: I don't think that I have mixed up version types, so normally always had stable ones.
But thanks for the hints, I will look out for them in the next update
@vivaldincha said in Very frequent updates and many times Vivaldi is not starting anymore afterwards:
70 to 120 tabs open
If you don't need to have them pre-loaded at startup, this setting could help with lagness or corrupted tabs, often due expired cache/cookies (I think Firefox does the same by default)
@vivaldincha said in Very frequent updates and many times Vivaldi is not starting anymore afterwards:
So why not reducing the update frequency
That is your need but not mine, for example.
I WANT weekly updates, especially from this browser that is in constant need of bugfixing. The main reason to use snapshot version instead of the stable branch is infact for those wanting the constant updates.
RadekPilich
The solution to many startup problems is actually just wait. Give it 5-10 minutes and it will open and load and then work normally.
I always update Vivaldi, both stable and snapshot builds, using the installer instead of the updater. I tried the updater once and it took several minutes to finish what it was doing.
With the installer it immediately starts when the installer closes; I have never had delays this way.