“No advertising of online gambling” added to the server rules
kyu3a Ambassador
Hi! Looking at the local timeline on Vivaldi Social, I see several posts daily from accounts promoting online gambling. It is usually in Vietnamese. Every time I see it, I report it to the administrator. I think these accounts are obviously spam. And I think maybe these are accounts for phishing scams.
Whatever the purpose of these accounts. I think it would be better to add “no advertising of online gambling” to the rules of this server. I am not sure if the man who are making these spam accounts will see the server rules. But I think it would be at least somewhat of a deterrent.
By the way, online gambling is illegal in Japan where I live. Also, I don't know if this is true or not since I just checked the internet. I believe that online gambling is illegal in Iceland as well. If that is the case, I think these spam accounts are in violation of the server rule number 5 “No content illegal in Iceland, Norway or the EU”. In that sense, I think it would be a good idea to add a new “No advertising of online gambling” to the server rules.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kyu3a This is against the Terms of Use already. Users of Vivaldi Social are still under the terms of
8. Follow the Terms of Use and Code of Conduct of Vivaldi.net
"Post content with the sole purpose of driving traffic and increasing the search rankings of another website, product or service."
"Distribute spam or unsolicited commercial content."
"Facilitate gambling or betting."
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/
And many more rules including automated posts, bots etc.
If you see content like that, make sure to report it to the VS moderators (I'm not one of those).
But: Also make sure that's it's actually from a Vivaldi Social user, if it's just on the "Other servers" or "All" feeds, there's usually little that can be done - unless it's all from a specific federated server, which can then be blocked from federation.