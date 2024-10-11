Hi! Looking at the local timeline on Vivaldi Social, I see several posts daily from accounts promoting online gambling. It is usually in Vietnamese. Every time I see it, I report it to the administrator. I think these accounts are obviously spam. And I think maybe these are accounts for phishing scams.

Whatever the purpose of these accounts. I think it would be better to add “no advertising of online gambling” to the rules of this server. I am not sure if the man who are making these spam accounts will see the server rules. But I think it would be at least somewhat of a deterrent.

By the way, online gambling is illegal in Japan where I live. Also, I don't know if this is true or not since I just checked the internet. I believe that online gambling is illegal in Iceland as well. If that is the case, I think these spam accounts are in violation of the server rule number 5 “No content illegal in Iceland, Norway or the EU”. In that sense, I think it would be a good idea to add a new “No advertising of online gambling” to the server rules.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)