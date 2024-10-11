As titled i want improvement to see pixel-perfect image if i open image in browser.

If user have HiDPI screen and set system scale >100% all graphics will be upscaled in browser, would be great to see pixel-perfect image in chromium image viewer (not on webpage) like in windows image viewer.

It was possible with old extension from 2014 - Viewhance with option {"scaling": "*"}, but now it's not available in googlestore, only for Mozilla, and i don't see alternative. I've tried to reach chromium developers, but they don't want anything to change and even not listening, the same for fixing other old bugs.

Here example, i set system scale 125%, on the left - current behavior, on the right Vivaldi with extension with pixel-perfect settings.

Would be great to have it without extensions.

Thanks.