maximvasiljev
Hi!
It pretty good what Vivaldy already have a native masOS sharing options in File menu.
But it would be very useful to have a share button on the toolbar. Yes, like in Safari
I assumed that it could be done through Quick commands (I can place them as icons on toolbar), but they don't contain sharing options and I'm failed.
(strange but, sharing option can't be invoked via Command menu)
So I started trying workarounds...
Web share APIand method
navigator.share()is available in modern browsers https://caniuse.com/#feat=web-share and works in latest Chromium:
but not in Vivaldi – try it yourself https://codepen.io/ayoisaiah/pen/YbNazJ
Also I tried to create bookmarklet – but didn't succeed too. In Safari and Chromium that bookmarklet works – yep, I was very surprised:
In Vidaldi – doesn't work.
(Settings in Vivaldi: Open Links in New Tab = off, Strip JavaScript from Pasted Text = off, with them my other javascript-bookmarks works fine)
For bookmark creation use code below and https://caiorss.github.io/bookmarklet-maker/
javascript:(function() { if (navigator.share) { navigator.share({ title: document.title, url: window.location.href }).then(() => { console.log('Thanks for sharing!'); }).catch(console.error); } else { alert('Web Share API is not supported in your browser.'); } })();
I wish the bookmark with
navigator.sharewould at least start working.
Hi,
Is this a Feature Request?
A Mod?
maximvasiljev
@Zalex108 Feature Request, but I can't attach tag
FR location it's this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Posting there the Tag option appears.
Try to edit in 2'
Well,
After 17 days, you probably can't edit the topic.
@maximvasiljev Hey, just letting you know that the WebShare API not working was due to a bug, so your bookmarklet should work once the fix is released.
Look out for
VB-110626 – [macOS] WebShare API doesn't workin a future version.