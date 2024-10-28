Hi!

It pretty good what Vivaldy already have a native masOS sharing options in File menu.

But it would be very useful to have a share button on the toolbar. Yes, like in Safari

I assumed that it could be done through Quick commands (I can place them as icons on toolbar), but they don't contain sharing options and I'm failed.

(strange but, sharing option can't be invoked via Command menu)

So I started trying workarounds...

Web share API and method navigator.share() is available in modern browsers https://caniuse.com/#feat=web-share and works in latest Chromium:



but not in Vivaldi – try it yourself https://codepen.io/ayoisaiah/pen/YbNazJ

Also I tried to create bookmarklet – but didn't succeed too. In Safari and Chromium that bookmarklet works – yep, I was very surprised:



In Vidaldi – doesn't work.

(Settings in Vivaldi: Open Links in New Tab = off, Strip JavaScript from Pasted Text = off, with them my other javascript-bookmarks works fine)

For bookmark creation use code below and https://caiorss.github.io/bookmarklet-maker/

javascript:(function() { if (navigator.share) { navigator.share({ title: document.title, url: window.location.href }).then(() => { console.log('Thanks for sharing!'); }).catch(console.error); } else { alert('Web Share API is not supported in your browser.'); } })();