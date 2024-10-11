Further Dashboard fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3491.4
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have even more improvements to the Start Page Dashboard experiment.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thanks for Friday update!
-
2nd updated
-
has this new sync been implemented in android stable or snappie or both?
-
@3dvs On Snapshot at this time.
-
frommhold Patron Ambassador
This update doesn't let me delete emails or feed.
Whether by delete key, nor with interface button.
Problem persist after relaunching Vivaldi.
EDIT: after rebooting the whole machine, whether mails nor feeds are shown in the reading pane. Messages (feed or mail) cannot be opened in a new tab or window.
-
@frommhold I couldn't delete an email. And after that it would display any more emails.
After restarting the browser, I get an error of 'Internal error opening backing store for indexedDB.open.'
-
frommhold Patron Ambassador
@ugly: And now ~20 minutes later, it misteriously started working again.
Sounds exactly like some sort of indexing was going on...
(I did not see any error message, doesn't forcibly mean there was none...)
-
Great recent updates!
Appreciate you hard work!
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Menus] “Search for image” menu item lost (VB-110284)
Quickly fixed
-
@frommhold said in Further Dashboard fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3491.4:
@ugly: And now ~20 minutes later, it misteriously started working again.
Sounds exactly like some sort of indexing was going on...
(I did not see any error message, doesn't forcibly mean there was none...)
I closed the browser again, noticed a bunch of extra vivaldi-bin processes still running. So I rebooted, and the mail database was able to open again. So probably one of those extra processes had the database open, which caused the error.
But, I tried deleting an email again and same thing. Nothing gets deleted and I can't view other emails. I'll wait a while and see. In my processes, I can see there is a vivaldi-bin taking up an entire core at 100%.
And, before I finished this post, the core went back down to normal usage and it seems email is working again.
-
patrickweiden
I love it! Sending to devices works again!! YES!!11!!!
-
Hello.
Speed dial disappeared from the home page and does not appear in the navigation bar when opening a window in Private Browsing.
Is this part of a new configuration or should I report it as an issue?
-
sjudenim Supporters
The was reported in the previous Snapshot. Hopefully it's fixed in the next one
-
@sjudenim: Thank you!
-
HalleAndert
When I want to display all the latest feeds on the dashboard, nothing is displayed. As soon as I select the feeds individually, the feeds are displayed without any problems.
-
For some reason the new icons didn't populate my UI last snapshot but they are here now. Some I like, some I'm not enthused with, but overall they do look 'fresh'. I know making them is hard work. Thank you always for making the best browser on earth.
-
Do i have to do something for the new icons ? I got the dashboard but didn't get the icons
Win 11
-
jimmynewtron Patron
@stardepp Thank you for the tip.