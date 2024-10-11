Ad Blocker For Vivaldi Version 5.6 Under Windows 7 64 bit?
Can't seem to find an ad block extension for use with Vivaldi version 5.6.2867.62 (last version for Windows 7). Always get message update your browser first when trying to add ad blocking extensions.
Problem is that I can't use a version of Vivaldi newer than 5.6.2867.62 under Windows 7. And updating operating system is not an option (at this time).
So what ad blocking extensions can be added to Vivaldi version 5.6.2867.62?
@meeshu You shouldn't use an old version of vivaldi or chromium. Plus the store is blocking such old versions to install extensions. So you can:
install an adblocker as unpacked extension;
install an adblocker at system level (as adguard desktop or similar solutions)
use a specific browser for legacy os, as supermium.
switch to a supported os (w10 or linux)
None, you're on your own on old Windows versions as nobody care to update their softwares for them
Bite the bullet and install at least win10, but know that even win10 will get end support "soon(TM)"
Installing uBlock Origin as an unpacked extension should work without any problems, but requires a little technical skill.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/tree/master/dist#install
Advantage: As long as you keep uBO updated once in a while, it will keep running "indefinitely" which is not the case for us poor people with an "updated" OS.
know that even win10 will get end support "soon(TM)"
Count me as one of those - either my 10-year old water-cooling system breaks and fries my system, or I'm still on Win10 come next autumn
Many thanks for the suggestions to use the unpacked extension procedure for installing the ad blocker. It works!
Thanks again!