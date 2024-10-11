Can't seem to find an ad block extension for use with Vivaldi version 5.6.2867.62 (last version for Windows 7). Always get message update your browser first when trying to add ad blocking extensions.

Problem is that I can't use a version of Vivaldi newer than 5.6.2867.62 under Windows 7. And updating operating system is not an option (at this time).

So what ad blocking extensions can be added to Vivaldi version 5.6.2867.62?