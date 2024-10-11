@mathieulefrancois

I am transferring data from the Picasa amounting to over 300GB from my creaky old computer to a new home -- the new computer hasn´t enough space to cover the data.

Could Vivaldi adopt Picasa? Could it skyrocket the amount of data storage and add new, needed features such as a group of storyboards where photos and film clips could be positioned or otherwise arranged -- organised for multiple purposes?

As mentioned, I loved the simplicity of Picasa -- just to have everything organised clearly without clutter. It would be better under the care of Vivaldi -- really spacious, users not charged for the value of having huge amounts of space with which to store and manage projects, more consistent with the Vivaldi ethos of not having anything to do with Big Tech apart from escape its predatory claims upon users´ lives.

I´ve looked at Dropbox but am skittish owed to the "Microsoft thing" tied to it; Mural is a sprightly designed "place" -- which I like. I wonder if Vivaldi could do better (which I would believe to be the case.)