Adoption/Regeneration of Picasa?
Once upon a time, there was a wonderful little photographic app produced by Google called Picasa. It was dropped in 2018 or thereabouts, but it is missed by those who enjoyed its simplicity and abundance of features. Would there be any chance of adopting it -- someone?
@martinreyhan2052 Picasa was freeware but owned by google so can't be adopted...
here you can find alternatives, there are lot of photo apps: https://alternativeto.net/software/picasa/
Pathduck
It probably works just fine on Windows, it's just not updated for years and not available for official download.
I remember running it years ago, it was a decent photo app.
Doing a quick web search finds a lot of those abandonware download sites with the last version released.
However, I would be really sceptical of downloading software from such sites, so always make sure to scan the setup exe for malware before attempting install.
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/home/upload
mathieulefrancois
@martinreyhan2052 I remember using Picasa back in the day. It was so much better (for me) than anything else I had tried!
It was simple to use. As such, I enjoyed filing photos and had hoped it would be adopted and/or revived with new features, such as ways to put together strings of images in blocks or other configurations for composite images, notes, dépliants, and so forth.
I have learned about Dropbox and wondered whether any one had comments about it -- safety and security issues.
I want very much to commit to Vivaldi and the sense of community Vivaldi encourages -- not the predatory glut come from the gargantuan tech concerns, if that makes any sense.
Thank you for your response. I wondered about safety concerns -- viruses and so forth. I still have a copy on an older computer and would like to transfer it here, ideally with a Vivaldi product or extension.
I honestly am not aware of Dropbox and am so focused upon a pro-Vivaldi way of seeing products and services that are consistent with what I perceive as transformative -- not merely better. Quiet ways, not splash and glut.
@martinreyhan2052
I use DropBox in my business and am happy with it. It once had a data breach that exposed some passwords, some years ago. I changed my password. No user data has been breached to my knowledge. It has free and paid accounts. It does not sell user data. At all.
The main reason I use DropBox is that I sometimes need to share data with customers that is too voluminous to be shared by email. So I make them a folder on my DropBox and give them access to only that folder.
I am transferring data from the Picasa amounting to over 300GB from my creaky old computer to a new home -- the new computer hasn´t enough space to cover the data.
Could Vivaldi adopt Picasa? Could it skyrocket the amount of data storage and add new, needed features such as a group of storyboards where photos and film clips could be positioned or otherwise arranged -- organised for multiple purposes?
As mentioned, I loved the simplicity of Picasa -- just to have everything organised clearly without clutter. It would be better under the care of Vivaldi -- really spacious, users not charged for the value of having huge amounts of space with which to store and manage projects, more consistent with the Vivaldi ethos of not having anything to do with Big Tech apart from escape its predatory claims upon users´ lives.
I´ve looked at Dropbox but am skittish owed to the "Microsoft thing" tied to it; Mural is a sprightly designed "place" -- which I like. I wonder if Vivaldi could do better (which I would believe to be the case.)
Mammoth cloud.
As with real clouds -- lots of variety, density, speed, condensation, etc.
Pesala
@martinreyhan2052 said in Adoption/Regeneration of Picasa?:
Could Vivaldi adopt Picasa?
I doubt if they would. It requires huge investments in server space and bandwidth. There are still a number of items that are not synchronised on Vivaldi’s servers, which would be the first priority for Vivaldi’s users.
Synchronise: Speed Dial Thumbnails • Saved Sessions • Email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses • Workspaces